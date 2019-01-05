Analyzing Regenicin (RGIN) and Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regenicin and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Cytosorbents $15.15 million 16.82 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -25.16

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -1,668.57% Cytosorbents -70.97% -90.18% -49.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Regenicin has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regenicin and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 59.16%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Regenicin.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Regenicin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

