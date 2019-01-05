Andrew Baddeley Buys 25,000 Shares of Urban Exposure PLC (UEX) Stock

Urban Exposure PLC (LON:UEX) insider Andrew Baddeley bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,500.20).

LON UEX opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

