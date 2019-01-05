AngioDynamics (ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.82-0.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.82-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

In other AngioDynamics news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

