Anglo Pacific Group (APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 137.50 ($1.80). 132,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,589. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £333.50 ($435.78).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

