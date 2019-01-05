Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $106,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, Anne Mccallion sold 6,100 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $132,309.00.

On Friday, December 7th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $220,300.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $97,200.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00.

Shares of PFSI stock remained flat at $$21.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,300. The firm has a market cap of $535.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 10.78%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

