AON (AON) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on AON and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on AON and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of AON stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. AON has a 12 month low of $133.41 and a 12 month high of $166.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

