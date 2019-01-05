Apple (AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $175.00 price objective by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,553.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $385,873,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

