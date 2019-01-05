Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lessened by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. S&P Equity Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Apple stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/apple-inc-aapl-stake-lessened-by-pittenger-anderson-inc.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.