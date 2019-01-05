Apple’s (AAPL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.69 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

