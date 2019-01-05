AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,377,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rowan Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

Rowan Companies Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

