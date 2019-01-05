AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Toro Co (TTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,496 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 409,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 301,120 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 669,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Toro by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

TTC stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $144,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Toro Co (TTC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/aqr-capital-management-llc-has-9-33-million-stake-in-toro-co-ttc.html.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.