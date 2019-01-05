AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 531.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 886,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

