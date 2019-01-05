Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of AQXP stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Get Aquinox Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.43).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQXP. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.