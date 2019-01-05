Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Archer Daniels outperformed the industry in the past year, courtesy of progress on portfolio management initiatives, cost-savings plan and Readiness program. The company reported impressive third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings outpaced estimates. Moreover, both earnings and sales improved year over year. While the company’s earnings marked the fourth straight positive surprise, sales lagged after two consecutive beats. Further, it exceeded the $200 million savings target for 2018, generating more than $200 million in the nine months. The top line benefited from solid sales across all segments, except for the Carbohydrate Solutions that is witnessing softness due to weaker ethanol business and Bioproducts results. This is likely to continue in 2018. However, Archer Daniels is confident of delivering solid results in the fourth quarter on improving market conditions, higher global demand, and product innovations.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 177,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

