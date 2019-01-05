Arconic Inc (ARNC) Position Decreased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Arconic were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Arconic by 5,491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 296,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,728,000 after acquiring an additional 653,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arconic by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arconic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,038,000 after acquiring an additional 71,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Arconic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.48.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

