argenx SE – (ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post sales of $8.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.35 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $53.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.45 million to $84.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.61 million, with estimates ranging from $39.73 million to $85.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on argenx from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.00. 269,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,205. argenx has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.46.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

