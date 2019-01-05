Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,300. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $287,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,624,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,087,435. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,480,875.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 59,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Arista Networks by 179.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $19,482,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 55.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.