Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWI opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

