Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Shares Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.05. 2,203,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,049,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,172,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,727,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,862,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Brian Leone sold 131,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $1,769,038.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,970 shares of company stock worth $5,874,572. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.32% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 117,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

