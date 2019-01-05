Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Financial Contrast

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Artemis Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 5.97 $27.87 million $1.56 6.85

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.38%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A -816.26% -300.00% Advanced Emissions Solutions 255.65% 53.06% 49.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Artemis Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties. It focuses on advancing Artemisone as an antiparasitic treatment for patients infected with Plasmodium falciparum; and as an antiviral agent to address unmet clinical needs in immunocompromised patients infected with human cytomegalovirus and other viral or infectious diseases. The company has license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd., Hadassah Medical Organization, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology R and D Corporation Limited for the development of Artemisone. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

