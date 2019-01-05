Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Trading Down 11.4%

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) shares were down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 778,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 511,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.67 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 166.55% and a negative net margin of 61.42%. Research analysts forecast that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

