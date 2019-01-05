ASML Holding NV (ASML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Analysts predict that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will post sales of $3.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. ASML reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). ASML had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Santander upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.07. 589,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.80. ASML has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 50.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 30.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

