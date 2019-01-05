Atalaya Mining (ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of £164 ($214.30).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

