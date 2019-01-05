Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $29.96. 1,317,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,458,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $26,202.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $131,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,770,367.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,749 shares of company stock worth $2,275,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 315,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,801.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,219 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

