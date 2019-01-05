ATMChain (ATM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. ATMChain has a market capitalization of $216,270.00 and $21.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATMChain has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. One ATMChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATMChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.02095977 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008247 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004500 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001598 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ATMChain Token Profile

ATMChain (CRYPTO:ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io.

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Rfinex, Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATMChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATMChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.