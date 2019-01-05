Atomera (ATOM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Get Atomera alerts:

Shares of ATOM opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.75. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atomera stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 5.87% of Atomera worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.