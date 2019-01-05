Auris Medical (EARS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EARS. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

Shares of EARS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Auris Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.59.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Auris Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

See Also: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.