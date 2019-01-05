Aurora Cannabis (ACB) & FitLife Brands (FTLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aurora Cannabis and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $43.49 million 119.78 $56.66 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $17.80 million 0.25 -$9.76 million N/A N/A

Aurora Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than FitLife Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis 224.33% 8.57% 7.31% FitLife Brands -45.49% -124.35% -25.62%

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats FitLife Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements, such as Censor, Cardio Cuts, and LipoRUSH DS; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development, including Amplify XL, Pump Fuel, and Flex Stack; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts comprising Isolate, Ultrakarbs, and NeuroLean; and men's health and weight loss formulations consisting of JXT5 and PyroStim. It also provides diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. The company sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, and CoreActive brand names directly to franchise locations. It also markets its men's health and weight loss formulations under the Metis Nutrition brand through corporate and franchise stores; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, meal replacements, and weight loss products under the iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

