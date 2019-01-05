Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.