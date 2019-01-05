Avaya (AVYA) Shares Up 5.3%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.38. 1,119,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 825,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVYA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Avaya had a net margin of 114.49% and a return on equity of 193.03%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 207,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 369,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

