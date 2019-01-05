Avista (AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Williams Capital

Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Williams Capital currently has $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Avista stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,924. Avista has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Avista had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avista will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,214,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,992,000 after acquiring an additional 465,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,006,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avista by 37.4% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,152,000 after acquiring an additional 372,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

