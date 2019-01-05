Axa SA (CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.14 ($30.39).

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.