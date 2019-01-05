AXT (AXTI) Trading Down 7.8%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 918,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 562,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. AXT had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

