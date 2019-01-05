AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

In other AzurRx BioPharma news, insider Maged Shenouda acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 38,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $50,157.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,202.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,583 shares of company stock valued at $127,938. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

