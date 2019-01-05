Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $430.15 million, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $215,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.