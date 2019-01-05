Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSBR. HSBC lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,659,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 878.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 23.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 137,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.