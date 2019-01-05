Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NTB stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 213,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

