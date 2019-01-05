Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 24,114 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $97,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,693,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,823,000 after buying an additional 348,114 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,740,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 209,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $166.36 and a 12-month high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

