Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 78,976 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $100,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $46.91.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $311,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 78,976 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-buys-78976-shares-of-liberty-property-trust-lpt.html.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.