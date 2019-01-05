BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BankFinancial an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

BFIN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

