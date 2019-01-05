Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankwell Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $44,508.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

