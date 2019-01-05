Barclays Boosts BB&T (BBT) Price Target to $59.00

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 4,200 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BB&T by 4,311.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

