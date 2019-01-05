Barclays Cuts KeyCorp (KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.42.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,861.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after buying an additional 1,604,187 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 30.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

