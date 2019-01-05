Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BNED opened at $4.53 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $814.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after buying an additional 424,291 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 764,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 755,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 272,306 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 186,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 176,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

