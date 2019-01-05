Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,144 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $8,517,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950 over the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush set a $220.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

