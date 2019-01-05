Bastonet Price Tops $0.0000 (BSN)

Bastonet (CURRENCY:BSN) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bastonet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bastonet has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. Bastonet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Bastonet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bastonet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.02287199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00158410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00204597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Bastonet Profile

Bastonet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Bastonet’s official Twitter account is @BastonetProject. The official website for Bastonet is www.bastonet.com.

Bastonet Coin Trading

Bastonet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bastonet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bastonet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bastonet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bastonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bastonet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.