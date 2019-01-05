Baxter International (BAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Baxter continues to gain from Advanced Surgery, Renal Care and Acute Therapies units. Growth in the United States and EMEA buoys optimism. The company has received approvals for its PrisMax system, Actifuse and ALTAPORE bone graft systems. Its alliance with Mayo Clinic is another positive. Solid expansion in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter is encouraging as well. Baxter raised the low end of its earnings per share guidance for 2018. However, a weak revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter is indicative of headwinds ahead. Baxter’s Medication Delivery and Clinical Nutrition has been witnessing sluggishness. Market disruptions due to Hurricane Maria continue to bother Baxter. Also, the sales decline in the APAC region is worrisome. Reflective of these, Baxter has underperformed the industry in six month's time.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

BAX opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock valued at $549,865,102. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

