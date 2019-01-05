BB&T Co. (BBT) Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BB&T were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBT. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

BBT opened at $45.25 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

