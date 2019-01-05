BB&T Corp Acquires 2,704 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,408 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 506,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

