Beigene (BGNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “This morning, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY – NR) announced it will acquire Celgene (CELG – NR) for ~$74B, projected to close 3Q19. BGNE shares were initially down ~30% but have climbed back to being down only ~10%. The pressure on the stock is due to the questions around the CELG/BGNE partnership for PD1, tislelizumab. There are two scenarios we see that can play out for BGNE, assuming the transaction closes: 1. BMY ends the partnership with BGNE: Most likely, in our view as BMY has Opdivo which generates ~$5B globally (and has its first approval in China). BMY can take back Revlimid in China, also likely. The positives for BGNE: ○ BGNE regains global rights to tislelizumab which is now in 10 ongoing pivotal trials, is closer to approval(s) and positions the company to get an even better deal than it got with CELG.””

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.75 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of BGNE opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Beigene has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beigene will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,912,859.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 29,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $4,194,153.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,420,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,581,909.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,122 shares of company stock worth $17,156,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beigene during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Beigene by 5,558.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Beigene during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Beigene during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beigene by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

